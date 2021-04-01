MKM Partners Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $92.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.
Shares of DIN stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.