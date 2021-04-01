MKM Partners Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $92.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.