MKM Partners Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $88.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.07. 18,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,865. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

