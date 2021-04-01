MMOCoin Market Cap Reaches $985,269.26 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One MMOCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $985,269.26 and $585.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 207.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 74% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,613,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,181,279 tokens. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

