MMOCoin (MMO) Hits Market Cap of $917,693.76

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 44.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 193.5% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $917,693.76 and $1,027.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 138.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin Token Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,544,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,119,164 tokens. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

