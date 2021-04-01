Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,373.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $5,373.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00037694 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 232.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002900 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,994,769 coins and its circulating supply is 3,206,038 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

