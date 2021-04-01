Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.55. 7,200,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,167,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

