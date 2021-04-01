ModiHost Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. ModiHost has a market cap of $197,363.03 and $30,340.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One ModiHost token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00641267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ModiHost Token Profile

ModiHost is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 tokens. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

ModiHost Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars.

