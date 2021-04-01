Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Moelis & Company worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $7,627,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 13,189 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $699,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,476 shares of company stock worth $26,915,030. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.88 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $59.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

