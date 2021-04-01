Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Up 15.3%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO) shares shot up 15.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.48 and last traded at C$12.28. 389,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 580,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOGO. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96. The firm has a market cap of C$586.16 million and a P/E ratio of -19.21.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

