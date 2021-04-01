Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

