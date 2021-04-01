Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $32,426.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 560.2% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.50 or 0.00427571 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 994.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.