Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.53 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Monero has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $4.53 billion and approximately $666.52 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $253.50 or 0.00427571 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 994.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,876,480 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

