MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.06. 20,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,478,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

MGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $554.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. Research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 988.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,201,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 87,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.