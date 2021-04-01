MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) were up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $288.93 and last traded at $287.45. Approximately 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 860,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total value of $4,916,964.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,976,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,641,233 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

