Monolith Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.04 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $38,650.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.15 or 0.00641108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

