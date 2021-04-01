Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the quarter. Monro comprises about 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.75% of Monro worth $48,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Monro stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

