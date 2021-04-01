Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.27% of Monster Beverage worth $133,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,743,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,277,000 after acquiring an additional 187,166 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.09 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.