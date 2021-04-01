Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $337.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.08.

NYSE MCO traded up $6.39 on Thursday, hitting $305.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,818. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $192.00 and a 52-week high of $307.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,491. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 420,801 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

