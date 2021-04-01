MoonTools (MOONS) Market Cap Hits $3.83 Million

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $125,888.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTools token can currently be bought for approximately $139.39 or 0.00234045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00324603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00088724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.72 or 0.00734946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00047722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

Buying and Selling MoonTools

