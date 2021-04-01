More Coin Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $236,624.88 and $10,097.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00634570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00027969 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

