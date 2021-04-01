Morgan Stanley Acquires 127,715 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 266.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of CoStar Group worth $162,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 227,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $821.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $843.06 and a 200-day moving average of $868.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.17 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

