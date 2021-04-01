Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,254,847 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of ONEOK worth $160,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,777,000 after purchasing an additional 308,339 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,717 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

