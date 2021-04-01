Morgan Stanley Acquires 4,993 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Corteva worth $167,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

