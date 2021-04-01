Morgan Stanley Boosts CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $27.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNO. Citigroup boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.29 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

