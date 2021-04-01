Morgan Stanley Buys 1,747,764 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of DraftKings worth $157,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

