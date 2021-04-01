Morgan Stanley Buys 207,605 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Cintas worth $171,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cintas by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

CTAS stock opened at $341.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.27 and a 200-day moving average of $341.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $158.89 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

