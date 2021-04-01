Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.63% of Advance Auto Parts worth $174,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Finally, RR Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,773,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.64.

NYSE:AAP opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average is $159.75. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

