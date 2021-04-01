Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Ameriprise Financial worth $164,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

Shares of AMP opened at $232.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $236.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.03 and its 200-day moving average is $192.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

