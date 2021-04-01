Morgan Stanley Has $144.47 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Ross Stores worth $144,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $127.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,807 shares of company stock worth $24,894,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

