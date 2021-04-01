Morgan Stanley Has $154.35 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Schlumberger worth $154,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

