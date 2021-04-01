Morgan Stanley Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $28.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.16.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.