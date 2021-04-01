Morgan Stanley Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $150.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

CE opened at $149.81 on Thursday. Celanese has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $155.62. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.79.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $20,409,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

