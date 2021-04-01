Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Las Vegas Sands worth $134,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,255,608 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $81,973,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 107,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,919 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 41,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

NYSE LVS opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.