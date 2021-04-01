Morgan Stanley Increases Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $67.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $59.96 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.