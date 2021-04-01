Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of The Kroger worth $146,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,663 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,348,000 after purchasing an additional 874,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of KR opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

