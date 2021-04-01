Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $92.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.76. 242,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,809,540. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

