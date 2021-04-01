Morgan Stanley Purchases 479,034 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $175,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN opened at $152.91 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

