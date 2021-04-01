Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,077 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of CME Group worth $163,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in CME Group by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,291,000 after purchasing an additional 123,228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CME Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 572.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $204.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.57. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

