Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 965.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of Dropbox worth $142,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,012,915. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

