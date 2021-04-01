Morgan Stanley Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $28.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

