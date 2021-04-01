Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of The Kraft Heinz worth $153,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

