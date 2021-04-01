Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,933,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $173,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $46.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

