Morgan Stanley Sells 1,222,600 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,604,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,222,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Mplx worth $164,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mplx by 28.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,535,000 after buying an additional 14,806,703 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,245,628 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 625,600 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MPLX opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

