Morgan Stanley Sells 430,091 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,246,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $171,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 189,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period.

PTLC opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

