Morgan Stanley Sells 431,315 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Capital One Financial worth $149,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

