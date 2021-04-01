Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Sells C$10,819.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.41, for a total value of C$10,819.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,269.85.

Timothy James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Timothy James Walker sold 450 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$2,218.50.

Shares of TSE MRT.UN traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$5.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,889. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.20 and a 12-month high of C$6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$329.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Several brokerages have commented on MRT.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$3.20 to C$3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

