Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $48,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $188.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.56 and a 52 week high of $190.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

