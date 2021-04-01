Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) PT Lowered to $0.10 at Scotiabank

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $0.15 to $0.10 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 77.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPVDF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 90.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

