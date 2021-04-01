Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.72% of Movado Group worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 81.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Movado Group by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOV opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

