MovieBloc Reaches Market Cap of $183.00 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 73.7% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $183.00 million and approximately $519.63 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.60 or 0.00638846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00027913 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,545,920,599 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars.

